State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,171 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $59,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $875.17 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $877.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $803.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $764.97. The company has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

