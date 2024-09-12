Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Achieves $83.93 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Status has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $83.93 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009578 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,075.09 or 1.00034575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008054 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0212977 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $2,178,757.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

