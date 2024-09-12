Stelmine Canada (CVE:STH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Stelmine Canada Ltd. (CVE:STH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 156500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Stelmine Canada Trading Up 25.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.
Stelmine Canada Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It holds 100% interests in the Courcy project comprising 165 claims covering an area of 86 square kilometers located in Fermont, Quebec; Mercator project, which comprise 1095 claims that covers an area of 561 square kilometers located within the extension of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin in the Caniapiscau district; Joubert property comprising 103 claims that covers an area of 55 kilometers located in Quebec; Trieste property comprising 14 claims located in Quebec; and Ilnu property comprising 82 claims located in Quebec.
