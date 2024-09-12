Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

SF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Shares of SF opened at $82.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,461,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,794,000 after purchasing an additional 391,384 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,954,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,587,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,799,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,649,000 after purchasing an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,143,000 after purchasing an additional 151,046 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

