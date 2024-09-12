Stifel Financial’s (SF) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $82.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial has a 52 week low of $54.81 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

