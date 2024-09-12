Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,649 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the average volume of 2,851 put options.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.66. 129,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 79.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,550,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662,332 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $177,439,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,827,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,369,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after buying an additional 1,465,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

