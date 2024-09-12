StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $595,637.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. 2U has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $135.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter worth $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 2U by 232.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in 2U by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

