StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

LGL opened at $5.91 on Monday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

