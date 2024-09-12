StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
LGL opened at $5.91 on Monday. The LGL Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. The LGL Group had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 1.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.