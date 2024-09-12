StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNXP

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TNXP opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448,198.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 160.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.09% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.