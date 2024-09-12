StockNews.com Upgrades Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) to Strong-Buy

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $242.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

