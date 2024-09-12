STP (STPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.94 Million

STP (STPT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. STP has a total market capitalization of $85.60 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009348 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,674.65 or 0.99940966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007698 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About STP

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04332963 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $4,969,891.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.