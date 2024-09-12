Sui 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $514.16 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Sui has a total market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $514.16 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui coin can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sui has traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.01705554 USD and is up 15.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $417,876,957.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

