Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sumitomo Heavy Industries will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.
