Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.92. Super Hi International shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 744 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71.

Get Super Hi International alerts:

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $187.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Hi International Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the second quarter valued at $4,704,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $689,000.

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.