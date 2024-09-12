Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.48

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.48 and last traded at C$7.50, with a volume of 219880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.55.

Superior Plus Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.92.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.08). Superior Plus had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of C$578.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.53 million. Research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.5204638 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is -1,440.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

Featured Articles

