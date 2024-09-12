Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.68. Approximately 47,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 443,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.89.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$574.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.03.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of C$173.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.581262 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

