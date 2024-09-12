Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.79. 7,949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.
Surna Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Surna
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Surna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.