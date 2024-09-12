Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sweet Earth Stock Performance

SEHCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

