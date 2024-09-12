Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sweet Earth Stock Performance
SEHCF remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Thursday. Sweet Earth has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
