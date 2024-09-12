Swipe Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $124.81 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Swipe has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Swipe has a total market cap of $124.81 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000093 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 616,814,351 coins and its circulating supply is 616,814,620 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

