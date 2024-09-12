Sylvania Platinum Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 0.2 %

SLP stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.90. The company has a market capitalization of £113.80 million, a P/E ratio of 868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

About Sylvania Platinum

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.