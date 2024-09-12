Sylvania Platinum Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Sylvania Platinum Stock Up 0.2 %
SLP stock opened at GBX 43.50 ($0.57) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.90. The company has a market capitalization of £113.80 million, a P/E ratio of 868.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 87 ($1.14).
About Sylvania Platinum
