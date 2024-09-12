Synapse Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $77.51 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Synapse has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,086,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

