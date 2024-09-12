T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

T. Rowe Price Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.58.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock worth $1,627,078 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

