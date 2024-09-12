Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taikisha Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41. Taikisha has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60.
Taikisha Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Taikisha
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- About the Markup Calculator
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Taikisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taikisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.