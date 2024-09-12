Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF) Short Interest Update

Taikisha Ltd (OTCMKTS:TKIAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taikisha Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41. Taikisha has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $24.60.

Taikisha Company Profile

Taikisha Ltd. engages in the design and construction of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and paint finishing systems. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Green Technology Systems and Paint Finishing Systems. The Green Technology Systems segment encompasses construction and installation of HVAC facilities, cleanrooms, plumbing and sanitary equipment, treatment systems, and HVAC facilities for buildings, factories, industrial plants, laboratories, hospitals, and schools.

