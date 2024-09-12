Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$51,870.00. In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,870.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 143,747 shares of company stock worth $534,169. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TSE TVE opened at C$3.65 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$382.98 million for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1294964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.22%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

