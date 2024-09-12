Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 13.7%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Approximately 215,695 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 171,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).
Tasty Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.78.
Tasty Company Profile
Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
