Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWODY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 90,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,296. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

