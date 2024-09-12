Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 77.3% in August

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TWODY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 90,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,296. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96.
About Taylor Wimpey
