Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Max Royde Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £7,260 ($9,493.92).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde acquired 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,646.27).

Team Internet Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £337.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,928.57 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.32. Team Internet Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.71).

Team Internet Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

