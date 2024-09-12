TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 828,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 63,229 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of TechnipFMC worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,570,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 868.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,954,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FTI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI opened at $23.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

