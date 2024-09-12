Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Shares Up 0.1%

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.03 and last traded at $29.02. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 1,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.
Tecsys Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.
Tecsys Company Profile
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.