Tectum (TET) Price Tops $7.74 on Exchanges

Tectum (TET) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 11th. Tectum has a total market cap of $58.27 million and $1.29 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Tectum token can now be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00013262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tectum

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 6.96240426 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $1,035,707.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

