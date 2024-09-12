Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading Down 7.2%

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.40 ($0.08). 520,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 807,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.85. The stock has a market cap of £12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -99.29 and a beta of 0.80.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technology transfer services to universities and corporate clients in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers Microsalt, a micron-sized salt crystal that provide the flavor of salt with half of the sodium; and low-sodium snacks under the SaltMe! brand.

