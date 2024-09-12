TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Trading Down 5.3%

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 140,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 371,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TerrAscend Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 23.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that TerrAscend Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TerrAscend



TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

