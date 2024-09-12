Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi Sells 6,500 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $46.06. 1,166,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,449. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $44.60 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.60 to $51.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $49.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Tetra Tech from $46.80 to $53.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

