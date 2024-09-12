THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
THC Biomed Intl Stock Down 15.6 %
Shares of THC Biomed Intl stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. THC Biomed Intl has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.03.
About THC Biomed Intl
