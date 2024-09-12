The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.54

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.54 and last traded at $45.27, with a volume of 322297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Trading of The Baldwin Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,107,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,697,000 after acquiring an additional 111,662 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,083,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,364,000 after purchasing an additional 157,631 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,353 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,586,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,082,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

