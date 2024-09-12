The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.
Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Buckle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.
Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have issued reports on BKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Buckle
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 4 Stocks to Watch as Analysts Adjust Their Expectations
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.