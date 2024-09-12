The Buckle, Inc. (BKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 11th

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. Buckle has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.13. Buckle has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 16,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $661,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,315,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

