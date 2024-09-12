The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Glaessgen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EL. Barclays decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $82.39 and a 1 year high of $159.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

