The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as high as $8.09. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 6,272 shares trading hands.

The GDL Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The GDL Fund by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The GDL Fund by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 88,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

