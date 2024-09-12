The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Receives $17.23 Average PT from Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.23.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4,526.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

