The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Financial Alternatives Inc

Financial Alternatives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.6% of Financial Alternatives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Alternatives Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $370.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.03. The company has a market cap of $367.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

