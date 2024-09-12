The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Trimmed by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.49 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $134.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

