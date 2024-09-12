The Pebble Group’s (PEBB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

LON:PEBB opened at GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £98.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The Pebble Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.60 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 59.66.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional products and related services to various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health, beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

