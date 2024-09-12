The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 4.2% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 77,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,031,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,922,000 after buying an additional 174,252 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.01. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

