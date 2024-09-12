The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 134.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 77.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $173.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

