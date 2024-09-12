The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The Sage Group Stock Up 1.2 %

SGPYY stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.35. 24,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,298. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $66.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded The Sage Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.