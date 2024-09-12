The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

