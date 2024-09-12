Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Short Interest Up 6,030.0% in August

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 6,030.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 24.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Theriva Biologics Price Performance

TOVX stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.56. 35,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $142,400.00, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38. Theriva Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $17.11.

Get Theriva Biologics alerts:

Theriva Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theriva Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theriva Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.