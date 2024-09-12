Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Decreased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,335,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $618.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $589.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

