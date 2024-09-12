Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.45.

NYSE TRI opened at $172.17 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $117.46 and a 52 week high of $176.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $162.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

