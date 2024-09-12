Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of MYR Group worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 37.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 360.3% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 4.6 %

MYRG opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.05. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $181.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MYR Group

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.